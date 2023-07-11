American ship arrives at Kattupalli yard for repairs under US-India MSRA

CHENNAI: United States Navy ship ‘Salvor’ is the first ship to arrive at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, near here, on Sunday after the signing of five-year Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) between the US Navy and L&T. The USNS Salvor is a rescue and salvage ship and is used as a platform to support recovery missions.

It is the third US Navy ship visiting L-T Shipyard for voyage repairs, after USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry. Salvor was welcomed at a ceremony at the shipyard on Monday. “This Master Ship Repair Agreement is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding US-India partnership. This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates U.S. commitment to utilize repair facilities on a regular basis at the L-T shipyard in Kattupalli, “ said Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai.

US Embassy New Delhi’s Office of Defence Cooperation chief Capt Michael L Farmer commended Larsen and Toubro on their accomplishment in finalising the MSRA.