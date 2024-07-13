Amended Prohibition Act has come into force in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday informed that the amendments to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition act, 1937 which enhanced the punishment term and quantum of fine for offences such as manufacture, possession and selling of illicit liquor have come into force in the state.

Following the Governor's assent to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 1937, Chief Minister MK Stalin informed that the amended Act had come into force across the State.

The amendment was moved by the State Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy in the House on June 29, to enhance the punishment term up to life imprisonment and fine up to Rs 10 lakh for offences relating to the manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor in the State.

According to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act 2024, if death has ensued due to consumption of illicit liquor, punishment up to rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine not less than Rs 10 lakh would be imposed.

In any other case of illicit arrack, rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than five years, which may extend to 10 years and with a fine which shall not be less than Rs 5 lakh but which may extend to Rs 10 lakh could be imposed.

The Amended Act also provided for confiscating all immovable properties used in the commission of illicit liquor-related offences and sealing the unlicenced places used for the consumption of liquor.

The Prohibition Department also incorporated a revision to the amended Act which does not provide for granting bail to the accused without consulting the public prosecutor.