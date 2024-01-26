Amend TN Electricity Supply code, demands TN Spinning mills Assn

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association has written to TANGEDCO's chief financial controller (Regulatory Cell) and Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) to amend the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code 2004 on the areas of installing meters, collection of excess demand charges, in addition to the charges relating to Time of Day tariff as per the amended Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules 2023.

In a letter to the TANGEDCO and TNERC, TNSMA said that the Union Ministry of Power has notified the amendment to the Electricity (Right to Consumer) Rules 2023 on June 14, last year on the installation of smart meters and others.

According to the amended Electricity Rules, all types of smart meters should be read remotely at least once a day and the other pre-payment meters should be read at least once every three months and the data regarding energy consumption should be made available to the consumer through website or mobile application or SMS.

"After the installation of smart meters, no penalty should be imposed on the consumer, based on the maximum demand recorded by the smart meter, for the period before the installation date, " it said, adding that in case maximum demand recorded by the smart meter exceeds the sanctioned load in a month, the bill, for that billing cycle, should be calculated based on the actual recorded maximum demand and the consumer should be informed of the change in calculation through SMS.

On the Time-of-Day tariff, the Electricity rules said that the ToD tariff for commercial and industrial consumers has maximum demand more than ten kilowatts should be made effective from not later than April 1, 2024.

"ToD for commercial and industrial consumers during peak period shall not be less than 1.20 times the normal tariff and for other consumers, it shall not be less than 1.10 times the normal tariff. Tariff for solar hours is at least twenty per cent less than the normal tariff for solar power-generating consumers, " it said.