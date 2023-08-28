Amend Consumer Protection Act rules, says Thoothukudi consumer edu centre

MADURAI: Centre for Consumer Education and Research, Thoothukudi, has forwarded a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeking intervention of the union government to amend the rules in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The apex court on March 3 directed the Centre to amend the rules in accordance with the directions contained in its judgements, but five months have passed and nothing has been done yet.

Due to this, the vacancies in the State Commission and the District Commissions are not yet filled. In India, one National Commission, 35 State Commissions and 648 District Commissions are functioning.

Citing these, A Sankar, honorary secretary of the Centre, sought the authorities to instruct the Consumer Affairs Ministry officials to amend the rules in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, at the earliest.