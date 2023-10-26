Ambur police recover 10 stolen bikes after arrest of two from Pernambut

TIRUPATTUR: A special party attached to the Ambur town police station recovered ten stolen two wheelers following the arrest of two persons belonging to Pernambut in Vellore district on Tuesday evening.

Tirupattur SP Albert John ordered the formation of a special party following a spate of complaints being received by the Ambur town police station due to recurring thefts of two wheelers in the town and surrounding areas. When police were checking vehicles on the Ambur bypass road they stopped two persons who on being questioned gave contradictory replies. They were taken to the police station and during interrogation confessed to having stolen two wheelers from Ambur town and surrounding areas.

The duo were identified as Aravind (20) of Sathgar village panchayat near Pernambut and Vallarasu (24) a resident of the Kottai colony near the same town. Based on the information the duo provided, police recovered 10 stolen vehicles while the duo were remanded by an Ambur court on Wednesday.