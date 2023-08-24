Ambur man’s innovative idea to get rid of banned plastics

TIRUPATTUR: The seizure of 112 kg of banned plastic bags from two shops in Vaniyambadi town and the owners being fined a total of Rs 27, 500 by district pollution control officials on Tuesday highlighted once again the need for stern measures to end the polluting product, which clogs water sources.

Firdaus K Ahmed, a resident of Ambur and the district chairman of the local Lions Club, has been advocating the collection of plastic covers and carry bags used in houses and stuffing them inside plastic bottles before discarding them in addition to avoiding pollution of water sources.

Talking to DT Next, Firdaus Ahmed said, “We have been advocating this method for a few months and all members of our club are following this system in their houses. We only hope that this message will spread as then we can contribute to reducing water and land pollution at individual level.”

Elaborating, he said milk and cooking oil sachets, noodles wrappers, soap and shampoo packets can all be put inside a plastic bottle and capped before being discarded with the garbage.

They would also not be consumed by livestock or dogs if plastics are disposed in this manner.

Asked if he had suggested the district administration about this, Firdaus replied in the negative. With Collector D Baskara Pandian known for his anti-plastic campaign, this method will also ensure reduced work for conservancy workers.