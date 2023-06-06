Ambulance driver, 2 others killed as Omni bus rams into the vehicle

TIRUCHY: Three persons including an ambulance driver got killed after a collision with an Omni bus. The ambulance was shifting accident victims in Perambalur the wee hours of Monday when the Omni bus rammed on it. A family of 10 people from Nagal Nagar in Dindigul were returning in a van from Thiruvannamalai after taking part in the Pournami Girivalam met with an accident near Perambalur at around 2.30 am in the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and called for the 108 ambulance to shift the injured. The ambulance driven by Rajendran (45), a resident from Perambalur, was hit by the Omni bus while transporting the injured. Ambulance driver Rajendran and two others were crushed to death on the spot.

A team of police led by the Perambalur SP C Shyamaladevi rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also rushed the deceased to the Perambalur GH while the injured were admitted at the Perambalur Government Hospital. Traffic in the Tiruchy- Chennai bypass was disrupted for an hour because of the accident. Investigations are on.