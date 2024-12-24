Ambedkar remarks row: TN Congress to wave black flags during Shah’s Dec 27 visit

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Tuesday announced that it would organise a black flag protest during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reported visit to the State on December 27 in condemnation of his remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai announced on his 'X' handle that he would lead the black flag picketing protest against Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders and cadre across the state held protest rallies and sent a petition to the President of India through the district Collectors, demanding the sacking of Amit Shah for allegedly insulting Ambedkar in the Parliament. TNCC leaders, led by its former president, K V Thangkabalu, held a rally on Rajaji Salai. They submitted a petition to the President with Chennai district collector Rashmi Siddharth Jagade.

Selvaperunthagai, in his message announcing the December 27 black flag protest, said, "Let all of us who believe in democracy and the Indian Constitution unite." The Congress party leaders and the Ambekarite movement held similar protests in district headquarters across the state.