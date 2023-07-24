Ambedkar portrait not to be removed from courts: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that the Madras High Court has accepted its stand of not removing Dr. BR Ambedkar's portrait from courts in the State.

Quoting the Chief Justice of Madras High Court SK Gangapurwala as telling State Law Minister S Reghupathy that no orders were issued for removing any leader's portrait from courts, a release issued by the State government late Monday said that as soon as reports spread about the removal of Ambedkar's portrait from courts, the State Law Minister met and discussed the issue with the Chief Justice of the MHC as per the advice of State Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The Law Minister gave in writing to the Chief Justice in person that the stand of the Tamil Nadu government was that the portrait of Ambedkar must not be removed from courts, the release said.

After lending ears to the stand of the State government, the CJ informed that no orders were issued for removing any leader's portrait from courts and status quo would be continued, the State government release said, claiming credit for the decision.

The release also added that the information has been shared with all members of advocates' associations.

It may be noted that the State BJP president K Annamalai also requested the Madras High Court to allow the status quo when it comes to the portraits of Ambedkar.