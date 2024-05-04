Ambedkar Law University invites applications from May 10- 31 for 5-year course

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University has invited applications from May 10 till May 31, for admissions to five-year integrated law degree courses.

Calling in applications for the new academic year 2024-2025, the students have been urged to apply within the allotted time to the university and the affiliated government law colleges in the State.

As per the notification from the university, candidates can apply through online mode from university's official website www.tndalu.ac.in from May 10 till May 31 for the five-year integrated Law courses taught in all law colleges affiliated to TN Dr Ambedkar Law University.

Meanwhile, the university informed that the dates for applying for admission to three-year Law courses and postgraduate Law courses will be announced later on the university website.