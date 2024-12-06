Ambedkar book event: VCK’s Aadhav launches indirect attack on DMK, urges Vijay to speak against caste discrimination, corruption

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Friday criticised electoral politics based on caste, claiming it was the reason behind ongoing violence against Dalits in the State.

He was speaking after launching a book on Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, on his death anniversary, at an event in Chennai Trade Centre where actor-Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was one of the chief guests.

"The main problem in Tamil Nadu is electoral politics based on caste. This has led to the persistence of caste-based violence, despite 75 years of independence," the VCK leader said, and urged Vijay to visit Vengaivayal, where Dalits faced humiliation and harassment, and speak out against caste-based discrimination as well as corruption.

Also Read: Thiruma dubs talks of allying with Vijay-led TVK a 'Sanatana conspiracy'

The VCK leader also highlighted the lack of representation of Dalits in the general constituencies. "Despite having 1.40 crore Dalit people in Tamil Nadu, we haven't been able to field a single Dalit candidate in the general constituencies," he said.

Aadhav launched an indirect attack on the ruling party, the DMK, with whom the VCK is in an alliance, wondering why corruption hasn't been a topic of discussion in Tamil Nadu, alongside religion and caste.

"No one has been able to defeat the BJP, which came to power in 2014 after it charged family rule and corruption issues against the then UPA government. Similarly, why hasn't corruption been made a topic of discussion in Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

In another veiled reference, Aadhav also criticised the VCK’s alliance partner for picking MLAs and ministers based on caste rather than merit. "How can you claim to be the largest party with only 25% of the votes?" he went on to ask.

The VCK leader also made a statement on the alleged monopoly in the Tamil cinema industry. "Vijay left a Rs 2,000 crore cinema business to enter politics, but a political party controls the entire Tamil cinema, making cinema a business. How can one company dominate the entire industry?” he questioned.

Going on to praise actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for his commitment to social justice, Aadhav defended the newly minted politician’s ideology, stating that Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism promote equality for all. "Dravidianism says everyone is equal. Late LTTE Prabhakaran's Tamil nationalism also emphasizes equality," he said.

The launch of the ‘Ambedkar: Leader for All’ (‘Anaivarukkumana Thalaivar Ambedkar’) book was a matter of much speculation among political circles in Tamil Nadu as the book was originally planned to be released by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who later decided not to attend the event. The book was written by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Aadhav Arjuna and published by a Tamil media house,

Thirumavalavan's withdrawal from the event was likely due to concerns that Vijay might use the platform to criticise the DMK, which could put VCK, one of the allies of DMK-led INDIA bloc in an awkward position. Vijay had earlier declared the ruling DMK as his party TVK's ‘political enemy’ at his party’s Vikravandi conference on October 27.