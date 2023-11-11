Ambasamudram custodial torture: TN govt accords sanction to prosecute Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded formal sanction to prosecute Balveer Singh, who allegedly subjected several accused people to custodial torture when he was posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ambasamudram.

According to Daily Thanthi sources, the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu police had completed the investigation into all four cases but did not file a chargesheet against him, but the government has now allowed the CB-CID to file the chargesheet against Balveer Singh and probe the case.

Several victims accused Balveer Singh of removing their teeth with pliers, rubbing stones on their teeth, and crushing their testicles.

Balveer Singh was suspended from his post, and the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) probing the case, booked him under Sections of the SC /ST Act.

Earlier, Collector Shabbir Alam conducted an initial investigation regarding the case and then, the Tamil Nadu government appointed senior IAS officer P Amuda, who conducted a two-phase interrogation of the victims. She had recorded statements of witnesses in the case and forwarded anbalveer singh IPS interim report to the government.

Based on the findings, the government shifted the case from the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch (DCB) to the CB-CID to intensify the probe for necessary action against Balveer Singh.