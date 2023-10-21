Amar Prasad Reddy, 5 others arrested after Flag post scuffle with cops

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP's Sports and Skill Development Cell State president Amar Prasad Reddy along with five others were arrested by the Tambaram City Police on Saturday after an alleged scuffle with police personnel in Panayur on Friday night after the BJP flag posts installed outside party's State president K Annamalai were removed by police personnel.

Police said that Amar Prasad Reddy and others were booked under the charges of unlawful assembly, preventing government servants from performing their duty, and damaging private property.

On Friday night, tension prevailed outside Annamalai's residence after police personnel came with a crane to remove the 45-foot high flag post which led to a quarrel between the BJP cadres and the police.

An official release from the Tambaram Commissioner's office stated that they responded based on the complaints from residents.



"Flag posts can be put up in public places only after obtaining permission from civic authorities. In this case, the BJP workers didn't seek any permission to install the flag post," the release stated.