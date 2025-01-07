Alumni of Iluppaithoppu GHSS donates van for free students' commute

TIRUCHY: The alumni of Government Higher Secondary School at Iluppaithoppu, Alampattu in Thanjavur district, donated a van worth Rs 25 lakh to facilitate prompt commutation for the students of the school. The van would help at least 150 students reach the school on time.

It is said, Government Higher Secondary School at Iluppaithoppu has a student strength of 288 among whom, most of them have to travel for more than seven km every day from the villages of Pappanadu, Karambayam and Cholankarai.

Though many students opt to come to school by bi-cycles every day, they used to reach the school late and so, the alumni of the school who came to know about the hardships decided to get a van for the school which would facilitate the students to reach on time.

As per their plan, they made a crowdfunding and purchased a van worth Rs 25 lakh and handed it over to the headmaster Marimuthu in the presence of the School Management Committee president Jancy Rani.

The alumni members said that the students would be picked up from their villages and dropped in the school and this would at least be beneficial to 150 students from the adjacent villages.

“We would appoint a driver and Ambal Relief Fund Group would take care of the salary of the driver. This would certainly increase the admission in the coming academic year,” M Mohandas, Ambalapattu Panchayat president who handed over the van to the HM said.