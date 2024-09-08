Altercation in Thanjavur petrol pump, 2 hospitalised with major cut injuries

TIRUCHY: Two persons including a law college student sustained cut injuries after an altercation erupted at the petrol pump in Thanjavur on Saturday. It is said that Balasubramanian (50), a resident of the Attrupalam area in Thanjavur came to fill petrol for his bike at a petrol bunk in the locality.

As he was not standing in the queue and so the woman staff of the bunk Jayarani asked him to come in the queue.

This triggered an argument between the staff and Balasubramaniam. Soon Jayarani contacted her husband Alex who came to the spot with a few persons while Balasubramanian contacted his son Hariharan (24), a law college student, and he along with his cousin Karthik (25) reached the spot.

As Hariharan reached the petrol bunk, he assaulted Alex who was seen quarrelling with Balasubramanian. Soon, Alex took a sickle that he had brought and attacked Hariharan and Karthik in which the duo sustained severe injuries.

On seeing them injured, Alex and five more persons escaped from the spot. On information, the Thanjavur East police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Medical College Hospital. The police also registered a case and are searching for Alex and those who came in support for him.