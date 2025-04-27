Alpha Institutions’ founder passes away

CHENNAI: Dr Grace George, the Chairperson of the Alpha Group of Institutions passed away here on Saturday. Grace did her primary education in Hyderabad and graduated in Commerce from Kerala University.

She did an MA in Literature, besides a BEd from the Regional College University of Mysore. She was conferred an honorary doctorate in Education in 1999 by Cornerstone University, Texas for her role as an academician and educationist

. Grace’s skills in entrepreneurship, business leadership, and innovation enabled her to successfully raise the Alpha Group of Institutions.