Ally Congress joins oppn against Bill to approve appointing spl officers for panchayats

CHENNAI: DMK’s ally Congress, along with opposition parties AIADMK and PMK, has opposed the Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994, which was tabled by Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy.

The Bill saw stiff opposition in the State Assembly on Friday at its introduction stage. The Bill aims to appoint special officers for the panchayats in 28 districts, citing non-completion of delimitation and reservation of wards.

Pointing out the High Court order dated December 21, 2024, the minister, in the statement of objects and reasons, stated that elections for the panchayats would not be notified without the completion of delimitation and the announcement of reservation.

Meanwhile, the tenure of the elected representatives of panchayats in 28 districts, excluding Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi, expired on January 5 this year, he said. So, the government decided to amend the Act to enable the appointment of Special Officers for the panchayats until the elections are held.

This would facilitate the administration of day-to-day affairs, the minister said. The minister said the government has decided to validate the special officers' appointment to fill this lacuna.