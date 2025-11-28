Allowing pvt firms in ISRO, nuclear projects a threat to nat'l security: CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday strongly criticised the Union government for what he described as an accelerating push towards privatisation in the strategic space and nuclear sectors, alleging that such moves threaten national security.

In a statement, he said the Modi-led BJP government had been consistently implementing a privatisation policy that favoured corporate interests. Extending this approach to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a public sector institution that had delivered "half a century of globally recognised achievements", was deeply concerning, he said.

Veerapandian noted that ISRO had earned international credibility by launching satellites for several developed nations as well as private companies, proving India's scientific and technological capabilities. "From Aryabhata onward, ISRO's accomplishments have showcased India's scientific strength," he said.

He expressed alarm over the Centre's encouragement of private space firms such as Skyroot Aerospace, calling it part of a broader attempt to privatise critical sectors, including nuclear energy and defence production. Such moves, he claimed, undermine constitutional principles and Parliament's authority.

Calling the policy "anti-national", he warned that privatising sensitive domains like space could compromise India's sovereignty and defence preparedness. The CPI's State committee urged the Union government to immediately abandon efforts to privatise ISRO and halt the promotion of private players in the space sector.