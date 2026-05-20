Allow ED to prosecute Balaji, Anbumani tells Vijay

He alleged that trial proceedings in the money laundering case had not commenced as the previous DMK government had refused to grant the sanction for prosecution, even though government approval was not mandatory for prosecuting former Ministers.

He said the ED had sought the State government’s permission to proceed with the money laundering case against Senthilbalaji over the alleged illegal transfer of funds collected from job aspirants by promising employment in transport corporations. He termed the move a welcome step aimed at ensuring probity in governance.