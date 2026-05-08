Allot seats away from Congress in Parl: Kanimozhi to Speaker

CHENNAI: The formalities of the DMK quitting the INDIA bloc it actively promoted reached the next stage on Friday as Kanimozhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement for the party members in Parliament, terming the alliance with the Congress as ended.
In the letter dated May 7, 2026, Kanimozhi said that “in view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end”, DMK MPs may no longer continue with the existing seating arrangement alongside Congress members in the Lok Sabha.
Seeking separate seating for the DMK Parliamentary Party, she requested the Speaker to make the “necessary arrangements” in the House.
The letter, carrying Kanimozhi’s name and signature, went viral on social media amid intense political speculation over possible realignments at the national level.
The split between the Congress and the DMK is expected to further weaken Opposition unity at the national level at a time when the bloc has already been grappling with internal differences and electoral setbacks following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Amid the growing tensions, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeared to signal solidarity with the DMK.
In a post on X on Friday, accompanied by photographs with DMK president MK Stalin and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, he said: “We are not the ones who abandon each other in times of difficulty.”