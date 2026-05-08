Allot seats away from Congress in Parl: Kanimozhi to Speaker

In the letter dated May 7, 2026, Kanimozhi said that “in view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end”, DMK MPs may no longer continue with the existing seating arrangement alongside Congress members in the Lok Sabha.

Seeking separate seating for the DMK Parliamentary Party, she requested the Speaker to make the “necessary arrangements” in the House.

The letter, carrying Kanimozhi’s name and signature, went viral on social media amid intense political speculation over possible realignments at the national level.