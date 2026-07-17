Allot census duty close to schools, teachers' body urges government

The federation welcomed the nationwide census exercise as an important public service; nevertheless, it stressed that teachers should not be assigned census work in locations far from their respective schools. Instead, it urged the government to allot census duties only in villages and localities situated close to the schools where teachers are currently working.

The federation also highlighted that government schools across the state are already facing a severe teacher shortage and pointed out that promotions have not been granted for the past three academic years, resulting in over 3,000 schools functioning without school heads.