Allot an LS seat or commit an RS seat: MMK chief tells DMK

CHENNAI: Even as it concluded seat-sharing talks with CPM and CPI, and have finished the in-principle deal with Congress and VCK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)'s chief Jawahirullah demanded DMK to allot a Lok Sabha seat or commit a Rajya Sabha seat to the party.

While asserting his commitment towards the victory of the INDIA bloc, Jawahirullah said, "MMK does not think of the welfare of only Muslims. We also care for the nation's future. So, we will never wish for a hindrance in the success of INDIA bloc."

He requested Stalin, INDIA bloc's leader in Tamil Nadu, to provide his party a Lok Sabha seat or a one of the four Rajya seats DMK stands to win in 2025. Being a champion of secular ideals, it is important for the DMK to allot a seat for MMK, he added.

Jawahirullah's demand comes days after seat finalisation between DMK and allies.