Allocated homes in dilapidated state, Irula tribals move to makeshift tents

CHENGALPATTU: In an incident that throws light on the tragic state of affairs, members of the Irula tribe residing in Chathurangapattinam are forced to live in makeshift tents as their government allocated houses are in a dilapidated condition at the risk of collapsing any moment.

Over 250 Irular families live in the Meiyur panchayat in 50 houses that were allocated for them by the government 20 years ago. Among these, the ceiling of five houses have completely collapsed forcing the residents to move into temporary tents outside.

Over 25 houses are in a dilapidated state with cracks on the walls and the paint peeling all over. The holes and crevices in these houses have doubled up as nestling spots for snakes and scorpions. Some of the residents have set up poles to keep their ceilings from collapsing and they live in constant fear of untoward incidents.

The community of people alleged that every monsoon season they are made to shift into the government schools in the neighbourhood owing to the heavy downpour.

They also alleged that despite their repeated requests to the district collector and tribal welfare officials to rebuild their homes, there has been no response so far.

The residents have petitioned the authorities to construct new homes in the place of the ones falling apart before the monsoon season begins in full swing.