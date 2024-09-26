Allocate more funds for edu, Anbumani urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the State government is allocating less than 1.5 per cent of the state’s total GDP for education, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to increase funding and recruit teachers to fill the vacant posts in government schools.

“Thanthi TV has reported that the recruitment of teachers has been stopped due to lack of funds. If the reports are true, the decision to stop the recruitment is condemnable. For the past 10 years, not a single intermediate or graduate teacher has been appointed,” Anbumani said in a statement. He added that the growth of any State depends upon education. Instead of spending 6 per cent of the GDP for education, the government is spending only 1.5 per cent.

“This should be changed. At least Rs 1 lakh crore should be allocated to the school education department. The government should fill all vacant posts before March,” he urged.