Allocate adequate funds for Madurai-Thoothukudi project, says Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: The State government would continue to insist the Union government allocate adequate funds to speedily implement the Madurai-Thoothukudi new railway line via Aruppukottai, said Transport Minister SS Sivasankar.

Reacting to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s clarification that there are no land-related issues from the Tamil Nadu government in the Madurai-Thoothukudi project, Sivasankar said that the proposed railway line project is an important one for the development of southern Tamil Nadu and the State government is extending full cooperation for the land acquisition for the project.

He said that he had already clarified the Union Railway Minister's claim on January 10 that the state government did not want the new railway line between Madurai and Thoothukudi as false.