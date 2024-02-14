Allies throw their weight behind Stalin's resolutions

CHENNAI: Allies of the DMK threw their weight fully behind the ruling party and endorsed the resolutions moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the State Assembly against delimitation and 'one nation, one election' policy of the BJP led union government.

Speaking on the resolutions in the House, Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi MLA T Velmurugan set the tone for the offensive against the BJP and said that the BJP regime was trying to convert the "nation of Mahatma Gandhi into a Godse nation."

Gladly taking over from his colleague, KMDK MLA E R Eswaran said that they were forced to suspect those (read as union government) who are unable to conduct the Parliamentary polls throughout the country on the same day are proposing simultaneous polls for Assemblies and Parliament. Eswaran also called the refusal to revert to ballot papers after demonstrating the tampering of EVMs as fascism.

CPM MLA Chinnathurai said the simultaneous election policy posed a threat of the union government trying to control the states through President's rule. VCK legislature party leader Sinthanaiselvan urged the chief minister to constitute a commission to study and recommend solutions to the issue. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said that now the funds of southern states were being given away to the northern states, soon the seats of southern states would also be given to them.

Recalling the statement of his party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge seeking to dissolve the high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Selvaperunthagai said that why was the BJP regime desperate to divide the country? MLAs M H Jawahirullah (MMK) and Ramachandran (CPI) also spoke.