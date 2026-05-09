Allies struck fine balance between stability, alliance loyalty: Stalin

Stalin wished Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for crossing the magic numbers of 118, adding that the Assembly election results had produced a fractured mandate, with no single party securing the majority required to form a government. Though the Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK, had fallen short of forming the government, he noted that the alliance had secured a significant share of the vote.

Stalin recalled his previous statement that the DMK would not create obstacles to government formation and would instead discharge its responsibilities as a constructive opposition party. He said that during the meeting of newly elected MLAs, authority to take further decisions had been entrusted to him.