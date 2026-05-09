Allies struck fine balance between stability, alliance loyalty: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said the party would act responsibly to ensure political stability in the State, while reiterating that the party would function as a constructive opposition.
Stalin wished Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for crossing the magic numbers of 118, adding that the Assembly election results had produced a fractured mandate, with no single party securing the majority required to form a government. Though the Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK, had fallen short of forming the government, he noted that the alliance had secured a significant share of the vote.
Stalin recalled his previous statement that the DMK would not create obstacles to government formation and would instead discharge its responsibilities as a constructive opposition party. He said that during the meeting of newly elected MLAs, authority to take further decisions had been entrusted to him.
In a situation where no party has secured a majority, several alternative suggestions emerged. My view was that whichever decision alliance partners take, it should ensure a stable government and avoid pushing the State into another election
- MK Stalin, DMK chief
"In a situation where no party has secured a majority, several alternative suggestions emerged. My view was that whichever decision alliance partners take, it should ensure a stable government and avoid pushing the State into another election," he said.
Welcoming the stand taken by certain alliance parties, Stalin said they had clarified that while they may extend support to TVK for government formation to avoid a political crisis, they would continue to remain ideologically aligned with the DMK-led alliance.
Highlighting the achievements of the DMK government over the past five years, Stalin said the administration had strengthened Tamil Nadu across sectors and implemented numerous welfare schemes benefiting women, youth, students, children, marginalised communities, and government employees.
He expressed hope that the new government would continue those long-term welfare and development programmes in the interest of the people and the State's growth.