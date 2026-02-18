Allies hail welfare impetus, laud TN's performance despite fiscal constraints

CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling DMK, Congress and CPI on Tuesday welcomed the 2026-27 Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, praising its emphasis on sustaining welfare schemes amid fiscal constraints, while calling for higher allocations for education, MSMEs and employment-linked measures.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said the Budget reflected the State government’s continued focus on women’s empowerment and social security. He cited the recent transfer of Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, along with Pongal assistance of Rs 3,000 and the monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000, amounting to Rs 9,000 in recent weeks.
He said beneficiaries had received Rs 39,000 since the scheme’s launch, contributing to livelihood security. He also welcomed the continuation of the noon meal and breakfast schemes, benefiting 19.34 lakh students, and the announcement of 30,000 houses for cleanliness workers. Referring to temple property recovery and renovation works, he said the measures underscored the government’s secular approach.
Selvaperunthagai criticised the Union government for withholding funds due to Tamil Nadu under centrally sponsored schemes, citing pending releases for Samagra Shiksha, Jal Jeevan Mission and rural local bodies, and said the State had borne the Union share for the Chennai Metro. Despite constraints, he said Tamil Nadu had strengthened its finances and recorded a per capita income of Rs 3.62 lakh, above the national average.
Communist Party of India state secretary M Veerapandian welcomed the focus on continuing welfare schemes and support for women, students, farmers and disadvantaged groups. He lauded allocations for school and higher education, agriculture, infrastructure and industrial growth, and measures for persons with disabilities and skill development in emerging technologies. He, however, sought higher funding for MSMEs and flagged the absence of announcements on wage hikes and regularisation for contract and temporary workers.