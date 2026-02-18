Allies hail welfare impetus, laud TN's performance despite fiscal constraints

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said the Budget reflected the State government’s continued focus on women’s empowerment and social security. He cited the recent transfer of Rs 5,000 to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries, along with Pongal assistance of Rs 3,000 and the monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000, amounting to Rs 9,000 in recent weeks.

He said beneficiaries had received Rs 39,000 since the scheme’s launch, contributing to livelihood security. He also welcomed the continuation of the noon meal and breakfast schemes, benefiting 19.34 lakh students, and the announcement of 30,000 houses for cleanliness workers. Referring to temple property recovery and renovation works, he said the measures underscored the government’s secular approach.