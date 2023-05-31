Allies find fault with Tiruchy Corporation works

TIRUCHY: Expressing dissatisfaction about the pace of Underground drainage and the roadworks in Tiruchy City, the council members on Tuesday warned that these would have an impact in the Lok Sabha polls as the people have started to question.

The Corporation council meeting was held in Tiruchy chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan in which most of the members complained about the slow pace of UGD and road works. The members said that the people have started asking them about the deadline of these works as they face a series of inconveniences every day.

“The slow process of these UGD and road works have been irritating us, the members as well as the people. We need to tell the residents about the completion of all these works. Earlier, we promised to complete the UGD works by March 2023 but still, the works are going on and the people started to blame the members. This will certainly reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said Suresh (CPI) member.

Meanwhile, member Muthukumar (MDMK) said that the quality of the works, including the median is very poor. Similarly, Sujatha (Congress) also asked the Mayor to depute officials to conduct quality checks on the works.

Mayor Anbalagan replied that the civic administration is keen on the quality of works and the officials concerned are inspecting the works regularly.