Allies enjoy Cabinet berth, yet criticise Vijay govt: MDMK general secretary Vaiko

Speaking at a party meeting titled ‘34 years of Vaiko’s political journey’ here, Vaiko said leaders of two parties in the ruling alliance were criticising the Vijay government almost every day.

“What is surprising is that they are criticising the ruling party despite being part of the Cabinet. However, MDMK and the Indian Union Muslim League, which are also part of the ruling alliance, have refrained from such criticism,” he said.

Vaiko also hit out at the DMK and its allies for repeatedly criticising the Vijay government over law and order issues, including sexual offences, murders and other crimes reported over the past six months.