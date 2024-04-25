Allies descend on Arivalayam post-poll; CM Stalin takes stock of performance, prospects

CHENNAI: Allies of the DMK descended on Anna Arivalayam to thank Chief Minister M K Stalin for his party's support to them in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls in the state.

After CPI, a delegation of Congress candidates led by their state president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday called on Stalin and apprised him of their chances.

Emerging out of the meeting, Selvaperunthagai, accompanied by his candidates Karti Chidambaram (Sivagangai), Sudha (Mayiladuthurai) and Jothimani (Karur), told reporters at the DMK headquarters that they would soon meet the CM with the good news of a grand victory in the Parliamentary polls. Understandably, the DMK president who is flooded with intelligence inputs, also took stock of the electoral outcome from the alliance leaders.

Chief Minister Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, has also been engaging his party district secretaries and candidates since last week.

While accepting the gratitude of the district secretaries, Stalin was also understood to have taken on record the disgruntlement of a few of his candidates.

Tenkasi candidate Dr Rani Srikumar is said to have complained about the lack of adequate support from her local boss in Tenkasi district.

If sources in the DMK are to be believed, Dr Rani might have complained about the district secretary and Sankarankoil MLA Raja going easy on the poll works in Tenkasi.

Understandably, the DMK president expressed his displeasure when the Tenkasi delegation called on him a few days ago.

For his part, the district boss vented his ire privately to friends within the party at the candidate's poor financial mobilization during the campaign.

The DMK is banking heavily on Kadayanallur and Vasudevanallur, while doubts remain about the support from Rajapalayam, Srivalliputhur and Sankarankoil.