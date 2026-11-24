CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling TVK on Tuesday praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for standing firm against demands and the Supreme Court interim order to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon (stone pillar) at Tirupparankundram, while ensuring that the lamp was lit at the traditional mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple without disrupting law and order or communal harmony.
In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan appreciated the government for resisting pressure from communal forces and upholding longstanding religious traditions.
Shanmugam said the government acted firmly, without yielding to pressure, and appreciated its efforts to safeguard religious harmony. He also criticised Madras High Court judge GR Swaminathan for intervening in the issue, alleging an abuse of judicial power, seemingly referring to the High Court taking up a case related to the one handled by the Supreme Court as part of an appeal against the same HC's verdict.
Tagore said attempts by the BJP and RSS to create tension by invoking the Supreme Court's interim order had been thwarted by people's unity and commitment to secularism. Describing Tamil Nadu as a land of social justice, he praised Vijay for ensuring peace.
Veerapandian thanked the government, Madurai Collector and police personnel for providing security and facilitating the traditional lighting of the Deepam. He also urged the Chief Justice to take appropriate action against Justice Swaminathan, alleging that his interventions had repeatedly created tension and undermined secularism.
Thirumavalavan congratulated the Madurai Collector and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials for facilitating the lighting. He praised Vijay and the TVK government for overcoming pressure from the Sangh Parivar and protecting social harmony.