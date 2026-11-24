In separate statements, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan appreciated the government for resisting pressure from communal forces and upholding longstanding religious traditions.

Shanmugam said the government acted firmly, without yielding to pressure, and appreciated its efforts to safeguard religious harmony. He also criticised Madras High Court judge GR Swaminathan for intervening in the issue, alleging an abuse of judicial power, seemingly referring to the High Court taking up a case related to the one handled by the Supreme Court as part of an appeal against the same HC's verdict.