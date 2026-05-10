Alliance with DMK will continue for general & local body polls: Selvaperunthagai

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after sending off senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Selvaperunthagai clarified that the party did not extend its support unilaterally.



"We did not go ahead without informing the DMK. Our party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, spoke to DMK treasurer TR Baalu, and Rahul Gandhi spoke to DMK women's wing leader Kanimozhi. Only after that was it decided to support TVK," Perunthagai said.



He added that the Congress-DMK alliance will continue for future elections, including parliamentary and local body polls. Responding to the DMK's demand for swapping seats in Parliament, he said, "That is their wish. We cannot interfere in that."



On cabinet berths, Selvaperunthagai confirmed that Congress would be included in the second phase of ministerial inductions. "We will keep pressing for it. Which portfolios we will get will be decided through consultations," he said.



Earlier, Congress's national observer for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, told reporters that while the first phase of ministers has taken oath, Congress representatives could not be sworn in today as the party's list has not yet been submitted.