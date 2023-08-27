Alliance with CPI to continue in 2024 LS elections, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday that the alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) will continue in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"I have started my poll campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections from Thiruvarur. The alliance with the Communist Party of India (CPI) will continue in the 2024 parliamentary elections. We (I N D I Alliance) have saved Tamil Nadu and India should be saved in the upcoming elections. Important decisions will be taken in the 'I N D I Alliance' meeting that will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1," Stalin said while addressing a marriage ceremony in Thiruvarur.

Further, Stalin lauded the Thiruvarur MP M Selvaraj of CPI for his support to the farmers.

"M Selvaraj is a person who coordinated the protest in 50 places in Nagapattinam for the farmers. Selvaraj has won four times as MP. He has been in the DMK alliance all the time," added Stalin while attending the marriage ceremony of Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj's family.