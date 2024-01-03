Alliance talks with BJP is on, says OPS

CHENNAI: A day after meeting Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi in Trichy, O Panneerselvam said they would face the Lok Sabha polls along with the BJP and the AMMK.

He exuded confidence that the BJP led alliance would emerge victorious in the forthcoming LS polls and Modi would become the PM for the consecutive third term.

They were in talks with the BJP regarding the alliance, Panneerselvam told the journalists after the meeting with his supporters on Wednesday.

OPS political advisor Panrutti S Ramachandran, and OPS supporters R Vaithilingam and P H Manoj Pandian also participated in the meeting.

In his meeting with Modi, he said that it was a courtesy meeting and ruled out that it was nothing involving politics.

"I cannot disclose the secret regarding Palaniswami in an open forum. It will be disclosed at an appropriate time, " Panneerselvam said to deflect the questions regarding that.

He, however, sharpened his attack on friend-turned-foe Edappadi K Palaniswami as he demanded the AIADMK general secretary to relinquish the post on his own.

"Palaniswami anointed himself as the general secretary (of the AIADMK). We will continue our protest until Palaniswami comes forward and renounces the post on his own, " said Panneerselvam.

He also pointed to the case that is coming up on January 19 and expressed confidence that they would be justice.

"What did he sacrifice for the party? What is his contribution to the party? The world knows how he crawled and prostrated to become the Chief Minister. He betrayed Chinnamma (Sasikala), who made him the CM, " said Panneerselvam

Continuing in the same vein, Panneerselvam said the party founder M G Ramachandran framed the constitution of the party to empower the cadres to elect the general secretary of the party.

But it has been dissolved in such a manner to defame the party founder and also disrespect the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa by dissolving the permanent general secretary post created for her.