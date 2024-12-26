Alliance stronger than before, says CM Stalin at Nallakannu's centenary

CHENNAI: With actor-turned-politician Vijay's political plunge creating murmurs of fissure between the ruling DMK and its ally VCK along with talks about weakening comradeship between the alliance leaders, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who is also the leader of the ruling alliance, clarified that the alliance is intact and stronger than before.

Speaking at the birthday event of CPI leader R Nallakannu, who celebrated his 100th birthday at the CPI headquarters in Chennai on Thursday, Stalin said that the secular alliance in Tamil Nadu is stronger and the alliance will win over 200 seats (in the 2026 Assembly elections).

"This is the alliance of ideology and this is a permanent alliance. We have been together for 7 years and won all the elections since, " Stalin addressed the audience that comprised VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and other alliance leaders.

Praising Nallakannu, Stalin informed the gathering that the centenarian senior leader was supportive of the schemes implemented by the ‘Dravida Model government’.

Meanwhile, Thol Thirumavalavan reiterated that the Dravidian parties, Ambedkarite parties and Communist parties should unite against the rise of right-wing parties.

"Communists are not the only left wing. Dravidians and Ambedkarites, who are opposing the right wing, are also left wing. Even though Dravidian and Ambedkarite ideologies are sectarian, they are against the right wing," he opined.

He pointed out that the RSS, Justice Party and Communist Party were started in 1925. When the communists were stronger in the country, RSS were a small group having members only from a certain caste, but now, RSS is in power, he said.

MDMK leader Vaiko warned that right-wing Hindutva groups and RSS are trying to convert the country into a Hindu nation.

"Savarkar's portrait has been opened in the Central Hall of the Parliament, which is an insult to the Parliament. Dravidian parties and left parties will join hands and fight this," he added.

Interestingly, Nallukannu's birth centenary coincides with the centenary of the Communist Party of India, which was founded on the same day in 1925. At the centenary function, the senior leader hoisted the party flag.