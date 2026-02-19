Alliance ripe in 2016 fell into milk now, Premalatha recalls MK's quip to formalise DMK ties

CHENNAI: Ending long-drawn speculation on which party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) would ally with for the Assembly elections, Premalatha Vijayakant chose DMK on Thursday, but gave all the credit to her party's leaders, saying that their wishes have been fulfilled.
Stating that the move reflected the views of the organisation, she said, “This decision reflects the wishes of our party functionaries and cadre. For the first time, the DMDK has entered into an alliance with the DMK.
This should have happened in 2016 itself. Kalaignar Karunanidhi had once said that the fruit would fall into milk; it has happened now, albeit belatedly and without Captain.
The announcement, made at Anna Arivalayam, marks the first time since its inception that the DMDK, founded by actor-politician Vijayakant, has aligned with the DMK. The development is seen as strengthening Chief Minister MK Stalin’s re-election prospects while dealing a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine.
On seat-sharing arrangements, Premalatha said the number of constituencies to be contested by the DMDK would be finalised after consultations among the allies. “A committee will be formed to hold discussions with the DMK.
We are confident this alliance will be welcomed by our cadre and the public. We are certain the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) we are part of will win over 200 seats. The Rajya Sabha seat will be announced by CM Stalin at the appropriate time,” she added.
Welcoming the DMDK into the alliance, Stalin said he was pleased that the party founded by Vijayakant whom he described as a leader with enduring affection for Kalaignar M Karunanidhi had joined the SPA, and expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen the Dravidian model of governance.
The decision follows reports that the DMDK had earlier held talks with both the AIADMK and the BJP to seek a Rajya Sabha berth.