Alliance ripe in 2016 fell into milk now, Premalatha recalls MK's quip to formalise DMK ties

Stating that the move reflected the views of the organisation, she said, “This decision reflects the wishes of our party functionaries and cadre. For the first time, the DMDK has entered into an alliance with the DMK.

This should have happened in 2016 itself. Kalaignar Karunanidhi had once said that the fruit would fall into milk; it has happened now, albeit belatedly and without Captain.

The announcement, made at Anna Arivalayam, marks the first time since its inception that the DMDK, founded by actor-politician Vijayakant, has aligned with the DMK. The development is seen as strengthening Chief Minister MK Stalin’s re-election prospects while dealing a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine.