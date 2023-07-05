Alliance Air to increase Chennai-Jaffna flights for whole week from July 16

CHENNAI: The Alliance Air is al set to increase the Chennai-Jaffna flight services to all the days in a week from July 16.

Earlier the flight was operated only four days a week and there were many requests from the passengers to increase the flights to Jaffna.

In 2019 Alliance Air started the flight service to Jaffna but later due to COVID the service was stopped and then it was resumed in December 2022.

The flights were operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday but all the time the flights would be useful since many Tamil people are in Jaffna and the place also attracted tourists.

Following that the passengers requested to operate more flights between Chennai and Jaffna. Recently Alliance Air announced that from July 16 the flight services between Chennai-Jaffna would be operated on all days of the week. The flight would depart from Chennai at 9.35 pm and reach Jaffna at 11 am. Then from Jaffna, it would take off at 12 pm and return to Chennai at 1.25 pm.