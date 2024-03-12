Alleging mismanagement in THICO, Thanjavur BJP stage hunger strike

TIRUCHY: Claiming that mismanagement caused a huge pile of silk sarees at THICO society, Thanjavur district BJP members staged a hunger strike and demanded the state government to immediately attend to the grievances of the weavers.

According to the protesting members, there are more than 1,800 members in the THICO society, who have been seeking the attention of the state government to solve their long-standing grievances. They said that, due to the mismanagement, a whopping stock of silk sarees worth Rs 102 crore is being piled up.

The protesting members alleged that the funds released by the Union government had been misused by the THICO administration and urged the Centre to establish a monitoring committee to oversee the functioning of the THICO society. They also said that the THICO administration initiated action against the weavers who protested on March 8 and demanded to withdraw the action.

They demanded the state to announce proper rebate for the sarees so that it would attract the customers and demanded to reach out via ellorukkum pattu scheme.