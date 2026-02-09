Tamil Nadu

All you need to know about the Range Rover Evoque rolled out in Tamil Nadu, check out the details

Compact but premium, the Evoque combines modern design, advanced technology and a refined performance, expanding Land Rover’s luxury portfolio for the Indian market
The first Range Rover Evoque being rolled out from the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) greenfield car manufacturing facility in Ranipet, by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Tata Motors and JLR Chairman N Chandrasekaran
CHENNAI: The rollout follows the inauguration of the Rs 9,000 crore Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) greenfield car manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam in Ranipet, positioning Tamil Nadu as a key hub in the global luxury automobile supply chain.

Key features of the Range Rover Evoque

  1. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (247 bhp) or 2.0-litre diesel engine (201 bhp). Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and feature All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.

  2. Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, Wireless Device Charging with Phone Signal Booster

  3. Equipped with mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency

  4. Land Rover’s most advanced infotainment system, ‘Pivi Pro’, is now available.

  5. Designed for both urban driving and light off-road capability

  6. For safety: Emergency Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, a 360-degree camera, Driver Condition Monitor and Blind Spot Assist, along with multiple airbags.

Why does the Evoque stand out as a premium luxury SUV

  • Combines luxury, performance and compact dimensions

  • Premium craftsmanship, high-end materials and cutting-edge tech

  • High responsive interface with advanced 3D surround cameras and clear sight ground view.

Variants available

  • Offered in both petrol and diesel options

  • Colours available are Tribeca blue, Fuji white, Santorini black, and Carpathian Grey

CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover plant in Ranipet; first Range Rover Evoque rolls out

Rates in the Indian showroom

  • Ex-showroom price: Rs 64.86 lakh

  • On-road price range: Approximately Rs 71 lakh to over Rs 82 lakh, depending on city

Approximate on-road prices by city (source: carwale.com)

Chennai: Rs 81.27 lakh

New Delhi: Rs 75.11 lakh

Mumbai: Rs 76.18 lakh

Bengaluru: Rs 82.20 lakh

Kolkata: Rs 75.07 lakh

