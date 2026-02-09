All you need to know about the Range Rover Evoque rolled out in Tamil Nadu, check out the details

CHENNAI: The rollout follows the inauguration of the Rs 9,000 crore Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) greenfield car manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam in Ranipet, positioning Tamil Nadu as a key hub in the global luxury automobile supply chain.
Compact but premium, the Evoque combines modern design, advanced technology and a refined performance, expanding Land Rover’s luxury portfolio for the Indian market.
Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (247 bhp) or 2.0-litre diesel engine (201 bhp). Both are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and feature All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard.
Air Ionisation with PM2.5 filter, Wireless Device Charging with Phone Signal Booster
Equipped with mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency
Land Rover’s most advanced infotainment system, ‘Pivi Pro’, is now available.
Designed for both urban driving and light off-road capability
For safety: Emergency Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, a 360-degree camera, Driver Condition Monitor and Blind Spot Assist, along with multiple airbags.
Combines luxury, performance and compact dimensions
Premium craftsmanship, high-end materials and cutting-edge tech
High responsive interface with advanced 3D surround cameras and clear sight ground view.
Offered in both petrol and diesel options
Colours available are Tribeca blue, Fuji white, Santorini black, and Carpathian Grey
Ex-showroom price: Rs 64.86 lakh
On-road price range: Approximately Rs 71 lakh to over Rs 82 lakh, depending on city
Chennai: Rs 81.27 lakh
New Delhi: Rs 75.11 lakh
Mumbai: Rs 76.18 lakh
Bengaluru: Rs 82.20 lakh
Kolkata: Rs 75.07 lakh