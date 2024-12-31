All-weather rural roads, SHGs need impetus: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a high-level meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department at Guindy here.

Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi led the State officials at the meeting. The discussion focused on implementing various Union government schemes in Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, Bedi provided a comprehensive overview of the various schemes and initiatives implemented by the State government in conjunction with the Union government.

The discussion centred on the progress made, challenges faced, and plans for rural development in the State.

Minister Chouhan, who has been actively reviewing the implementation of various schemes under the Ministry of Rural Development, emphasised the importance of strengthening Self Help Groups (SHGs) and facilitating connectivity of rural habitations with all-weather roads.

He also stressed the need for effective convergence of schemes and resources to maximize the impact of rural development initiatives.

The meeting was significant, as it provided a platform for the Union minister to engage with TN officials and review the progress of rural development schemes in the State as the DMK government and BJP-led Centre are at loggerheads over various issues.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for further strengthening rural development initiatives in the state, which align with the Union government's purported vision of promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

The State Rural Development Department's Joint Secretary Rohini R Bhajibhakare was also present at the meeting.