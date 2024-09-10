'All trips with no outcome': L Murugan takes dig at CM Stalin's US trip

COIMBATORE: Taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s US visit, Union Minister L Murugan termed the visit as a mere eye wash.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting questioned the DMK president on how much investment he garnered from his recent foreign trips.

“What was the outcome of his Spain and Dubai trips? Those firms that had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), had already existed in India. Stalin’s visits aren’t going to bring any investment to Tamil Nadu,” he said while addressing the media after launching BJP’s membership drive in Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

He condemned the DMK government for arresting those who speak on spirituality. But Murugan refused to divulge his stand further over the arrest of controversial speaker Mahavishnu.

On the New Education Policy (NEP), Murugan urged the state government to adopt it in tune with changing technological advancements.

Claiming that BJP is a party with a large cadre base with ten crore members, Murugan said the ongoing drive to add new joinees was targeting to add 11 crore members.