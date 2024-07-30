All-time high for 1 year: 331 Chikungunya cases till June in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Out of the 1,451 suspected cases of Chikungunya in the State, 331 cases have been confirmed until June, which is an all-time high compared to the number of cases reported in one year in the last five years, as per the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme.

Last year, 222 cases of Chikungunya were reported out of 4,805 suspected cases, in the State. The highest was in 2019, with 623 suspected and confirmed cases. The numbers declined in 2020 with 224 cases, 153 cases in 2021 and 181 cases in 2022.

The testing of suspected cases has declined this year, as 4,365 samples were tested in 2022, 3,654 suspected samples in 2021, 1,461 cases were tested in 2020. Even as the number of dengue and fever cases surged in the State in the last few months, the spurt in Chikungunya cases is a concern. However, officials of the State Health Department urge the public not to panic, as prevention and control measures are in place.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said that there were no specific reasons for the surge in Chikungunya cases, as measures for fever surveillance and control are undertaken. Senior officials from DPH admit that there could be a further rise in the cases.

“We expect a surge in the coming months due to monsoon and vector-density, but there is no need to panic. Overall fever cases are within the expected range, considering our population,” he added.