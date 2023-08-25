All the films have violence, can't single out 'Jailer': MHC

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has opined that all the films have violence, cannot single out the 'Jailer' film, and dismissed the petition seeking to ban the Rajinikanth starrer film.

The petition was listed before the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and P D Audikesavalu.

The Chief Justice (CJ) questioned the petitioner that already the film was released two weeks before and lakhs of youths and children had watched the film, now what is the purpose to move the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The counsel for the petitioner said that the film has extreme violence which would incite violence in the minds of the youth and children. Further, the censor board has given a U/A certificate for the film which should be revoked, and certify the film as 'A', he contended. The counsel argued that the same film was released in America and the United Kingdom as A certified.

However, the CJ observed that the petition filed before is not seen as a Public Interest Litigation whereas a Publicity Interest Litigation. Further, the CJ dismissed the petition as it was withdrawn by the petitioner.

The petitioner M L Ravi filed a PIL before the MHC to ban the film Jailer until it was certified as 'A' and mentioned that the film incites violence among youngsters and children.