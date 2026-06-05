All steps taken to protect medical seats: Tamil Nadu government

Refuting the charge, Arunraj said Tamil Nadu had 422 super speciality seats, of which 219 belonged to the State quota and the remaining were allotted under the All India Quota. In previous years, seats left vacant after counselling were surrendered to the national pool, enabling candidates from other states to secure admissions after the cut-off marks were lowered, he said in a statement.

"In 2024, 119 seats and in 2025, 145 seats were surrendered to the All India Quota. Therefore, the claim that 152 seats were prevented from being surrendered last year is incorrect," the Minister said.