All six from Jharkhand kidnapped in Tamil Nadu rescued: Police

JHARKHAND: All six workers from Jharkhand's Jamtara, who were allegedly kidnapped in Tamil Nadu, were rescued in the southern state, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari expressed apprehension that there was a life threat to all of them.

“The Tamil Nadu Police contacted us. Based on our inputs, they rescued all six workers. However, criminals, who are allegedly involved in the incident, have been absconding as per information we have so far,” Jamtara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajukumar Mehta told PTI.

All six workers went to Tamil Nadu to earn their livelihood, he said, adding that their ages and other details would be known once they arrive in Jamtara.

The rescued workers are currently at Salem police station in Tamil Nadu, and arrangements are being made to bring them back to Jharkhand, another police officer said.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari had on Monday expressed apprehension that there was a life threat to six people allegedly kidnapped in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Tamil Nadu DGP and chief secretary to immediately intervene and rescue all six people.

"Six children from my assembly constituency, Jamtara (Narayanpur block), have been kidnapped in Tamil Nadu. The kidnappers are continuously demanding ransom. The frightened family has also transferred Rs 30,000," Ansari had said in a post on X.

He also shared names of the six Jamtara natives and transaction details.

"The lives of these innocent children are in serious danger", he said in the post, sharing that the kidnapped persons are Irfan Ansari, Jaheer Ansari, Arbaz Ansari, Kismat Ansari, Irshad Ansari and Ulfat Ansari

He also shared the mobile numbers, which were found switched off.