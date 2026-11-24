MADURAI: Preparations are complete to light the traditional Karthigai deepam in a cauldron at the usual Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram, officials said.
All the required materials, including a big copper vessel, ghee, and cotton cloth for use as wicks, have been taken amid tight security to the mandapam amid tight security and playing of traditional music, they said.
The Uchipillayar mandapam is atop a hillock, which is a part of the Thirupparankundram hills, and usually, on the day of the Karthigai deepam festival, the lamp is lit here.
The Deepam dispute centres on Hindu groups' and a section of devotees’ decades-long demand to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at a rocky outcrop on the upper reaches of the hill.
They claim the site belongs to the temple, citing century-old civil court rulings. While the ritual lasts only a few hours once a year, Dargah authorities and Muslim organisations oppose it, citing its proximity to their place of worship. The dispute involves competing claims over ownership and religious rights.
The deepam will be lit in the evening.