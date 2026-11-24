All the required materials, including a big copper vessel, ghee, and cotton cloth for use as wicks, have been taken amid tight security to the mandapam amid tight security and playing of traditional music, they said.

The Uchipillayar mandapam is atop a hillock, which is a part of the Thirupparankundram hills, and usually, on the day of the Karthigai deepam festival, the lamp is lit here.