All set for Kulasai Dasara

MADURAI: Thoothukudi Collector G Lakshmipathy convened an inter-departmental coordination meeting on Saturday to oversee the arrangements made to receive large number of devotees for the Dasara festival at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur.

The annual festival commenced with a flag hoisting on October 15 and will culminate with Soorasamharam on October 24.

Officials from TWAD, Tangedco, and Public Health are instructed to provide potable water, uninterrupted electricity and maintain public hygiene. The Collector also insisted on making special arrangements for the differently abled, the elderly persons, and the children to access the temple. He added that places are earmarked for devotees, who disguise themselves as Goddesses during the religious rituals, and other devotees, to access the temple.

For the fest, as many as 3,000 policemen would be deployed along with NSS volunteers.