All set for Jalakandeswarar temple consecration, 1 lakh devotees expected

VELLORE: The Jalakandeswarar temple inside the historic Vellore fort is all set for the maha kumbhabishekam to be conducted on Sunday. Around one lakh devotees are expected to witness the grand event.

The kumbhabishekam (consecration) is going to be telecast live as the temple prakarams can accommodate only a maximum of 7,000 devotees, sources told DT Next.

The pre-consecration ritual of applying ashtabandhanam to the idols was conducted on Saturday. A 900-gram gold band donated by Sakthi Amma of the Sripuram Golden Temple was fixed around Shiva lingam.

Though the main event of kumbhabishekam will take place between 9.30 am and 11 am and the live telecast will begin by 8 am. The new golden chariot, Raja Gopuram and temple vimanas will be consecrated simultaneously, said the committee chairman and dharmasthabana treasurer ASA Shanmugam.

Irandaam kala poojas were completed on Saturday morning while moondraam kala poojas were conducted in the evening. Sakthi amma, Swami Vijayendra Saraswathi of the Kanchi mutt, Balamurugan Adimai Swami of the Ratnagiri Murugan temple, Mahananda Sithar swami of Mahadeva malai near Vellore and D Gangappa, retired IAS officer and former Vellore collector are expected to take part in the consecration.

Over 600 personnel, led by Vellore SP N Manivannan, would be on duty at the temple for the kumbabishekam. The police posse will include 2 ADSPs, 5 DSPs, 15 inspectors, 76 SIs and 430 constables.

The Jalakandeswarar temple was recently in the news when the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) released an advertisement calling for applications for the post of temple trustees at Jalakandeswarar temple despite the shrine being under the control of the central government’s Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).