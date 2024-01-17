All set for Alanganallur action

MADURAI: The stage is set for action at the world-famous jallikattu venue Alanganallur on Wednesday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to flag off the jallikattu at 7 am, sources said.

Two new cars, which will be given away as grand prizes for the best bull and best tamer, have been kept on display at the venue.

The vaadivaasal through which the bulls jump into the playing arena has been refurbished with a new coat.

R Govindaraj, vice president of Alanganallur Jallikattu Vizha Committee, said galleries for spectators and media personnel were made ready well in advance.

Unlike other venues, Alanganallur Jallikattu arena has its own distinctive identity for the sport as a gallery remains exclusively foreign tourists.

As per tradition, he said, the ‘first honour’ would be accorded to three bulls belonging to the temples in Alanganallur, Valasai, and Ariyamalai.

The 57-year old Govindaraj, who rears four bulls, said any bull that goes uncaught in Alanganallur jallikattu, is considered triumphant of all regions.

“Hence, most of the jallikattu enthusiasts would want to let loose their bulls in Alanganallur. Bulls from various places including Madurai, Theni, Cumbum, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tiruchy and even Tiruvannamalai participate at the event here,” he said.